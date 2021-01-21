Skip to contents
Podcasts

Back To Our Regularly Scheduled Catastrophe

David Roth
January 21, 2021 3:51 pm
Joe Biden photographed outside the White House, which he is now inside.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

We have, as you have no doubt noticed, been having some real Wednesdays of late. One Wednesday there’s a bunch of swirly-eyed realtors and gun puds sacking the U.S. Capitol building, the Wednesday after that the House of Representatives is voting to impeach the president that wave of dipshits was trying to install as Supreme Leader For Life, and then, the Wednesday after that, there’s a whole new president. This would be a lot for any day of the week to manage over the course of this period of time, but it is entirely too much to ask of the humble Wednesday.

We did not choose Wednesday as our day to record The Distraction because it’s the least-eventful day of the week—that’s Tuesday, and I shan’t be explaining this further—but lord knows we have been overmatched this last little spell. This week, in anticipation of More Wednesday Shit, we moved our recording a few hours later… and there was nothing. Well, my parents really liked the poem, and my father-in-law was impressed with Lady Gaga. But, to the extent possible in a capital currently effectively occupied by the National Guard, the inauguration of Joe Biden delivered precisely the kind of stilted but acceptably skillful norm-craft that he ran on delivering. And so, with a security that has been absent in recent weeks, Drew and I were free to talk about all the things that have been happening.

Which means there was a good deal of talk about Trump and his associated suite of brain diseases, and the fervid-but-vague conspiracies and conspirators who took up his soggy mantle and all that, but also some talk about the future of the country, or various possible futures. Or at least what’s next for Donald Trump Jr., who is currently exploring some truly avant-garde dimensions of public mutancy.

But there are also sports, and so sports were also discussed. I tried and failed to talk Drew into The Chad Henne Experience, we reiterated our The Bills Are Good stance, and began in earnest the process of preparing ourselves for conference championship weekend. We also addressed the Mets’ less-disgraceful-than-usual handling of their former GM Jared Porter’s odious sex-creepery. Maybe it’s all the Wednesdays we’ve been having, but it all felt oddly fine. What’s bad is still bad; what’s good, if it’s coming, is not really here yet. It just felt like a Wednesday, and so oddly like a gift.

If you would like to subscribe to The Distraction, you can do that at Stitcher, or through Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever else you might get your podcasts. If you’d like to listen to an ad-free version of the podcast, you can do so on Stitcher Premium; a free month of Stitcher Premium can be yours if you use the promotional code “DISTRACT.” Thank you as always for your support.

David Roth

Editor/co-owner/flannel doofus at Defector, co-host of The Distraction.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Back To Our Regularly Scheduled Catastrophe

Podcasts
David Roth
Joe Biden photographed outside the White House, which he is now inside.

Out Of Nowhere, American Teenager Matthew Hoppe Has Turned Into A Goal-Scoring Machine

Soccer
Patrick Redford
Schalke's US forward Matthew Hoppe celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Schalke 04 v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on January 9, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / various sources / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pac-12 Was Doomed To Fail And Larry Scott Still Managed To Disappoint

College Football
Ray Ratto
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 8: Pac 12 commissioner Larry Scott talks to the media before an NCAA football game between Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks on November 8, 2014 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Ego Works

Jamboroo
Drew Magary
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 17: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a first down against the New Orleans Saints late in the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
See more stories