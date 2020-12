College basketball is back and just as COVID-riddled as any other sport happening right now, but at least Bill Walton is back doing his thing: occasionally breaking his monologue about the wonders of nature or whatever to go on the relative tangent of calling the game in front of him.

Hahahahahahahaha. Bill Walton out here ripping the Koch brothers and Liberty University 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/5Isxfh2zlT — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 1, 2020

Bill Walton oh my god pic.twitter.com/URyslwbChe — Lifelong San Francisco Dons Fan Man 69 (@yahdley) December 1, 2020

