Aqib Talib’s Brother Turns Self In After Fatal Shooting At Youth Football Game

Ex–NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Salik Talib turned himself in at Dallas County Jail on Monday after local cops issued a warrant for his arrest on Sunday night. Lancaster (Texas) PD named him as the sole person of interest in the fatal shooting of youth football coach Mike Hickmon that took place Saturday night, following a game between Hickmon’s D.E.A. Dragons and the Talibs’ North Dallas United Bobcats.

Aqib Talib, the five-time Pro Bowler and recently announced Thursday Night Football host, was coaching the game alongside his brother when a fight broke out. A witness told the local Fox station that the Dragons beat the Bobcats, and things escalated when some unspecified Bobcats-affiliated adult “came on the sideline and said he was going to punch the ref.” According to witnesses, officials called the game, and Hickmon was about to pick up a football when someone kicked it away from him, which sparked a fight. A rather disturbing video from the game first obtained by TMZ shows people arguing with a pair of referees before a brawl breaks out. Everyone scatters as five gunshots ring out.

Witnesses told local station WFAA that around 80 kids, mostly 9-year-olds, were on the field when the shooting happened, including Hickmon’s son. Hickman played college football for North Texas and had been coaching the Dragons for two years. After he was shot, he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Lancaster PD have not officially released much information beyond their interest in apprehending Yaqub, though tributes have poured in for Hickmon.

We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster pic.twitter.com/H9dIYjXEit — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 14, 2022

Aqib was not named in the news release, but his representatives confirmed to TMZ that he was at the game. “[Talib] is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” their statement said. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”