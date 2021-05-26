Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Aaron Rodgers: Weird Hang?

Tom Ley
6:10 PM EDT on May 26, 2021
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Did you hear? Aaron Rodgers and his new girlfriend, actress Shailene Woodley, are on vacation with actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh. What I have to say about that is: Huh!

This video is not quite as odd or unsettling as the one Rodgers and Woodley recorded while they were at Disney World in April, but it has forced to me to once again consider an important question: Is Aaron Rodgers kind of a weird hang? Feel free to let me know your thoughts on the matter.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. More tomorrow.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Aaron Rodgers: Weird Hang?

Defector Up All Night
Tom Ley

The Celtics Chose Death By Joe Harris

NBA
Giri Nathan

It’s Anthony Davis Time

NBA
Patrick Redford
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 25: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives the ball against Jae Crowder #99 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference first-round playoff series at Phoenix Suns Arena on May 25, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

All The Lessons I Didn’t Learn From Watching ‘Seinfeld’

TV
Nicholas Russell

See more stories