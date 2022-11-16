You Didn’t Have To Name Them All Individually Like That, Man

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, by an eye-popping score of 153-121. You may think it’s bad news for an ostensible contender to give up 153 points to the damn Kings, but Nets star Kevin Durant offers a different perspective:
OK, Kevin, damn! Your point is well taken, but did you have to name each one of your shit-ass teammates like that? Next time maybe just go with, “We’re struggling with a lot of injuries right now” or something.
