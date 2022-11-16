Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

You Didn’t Have To Name Them All Individually Like That, Man

Tom Ley
5:48 PM EST on Nov 16, 2022
Brooklyn Nets
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, by an eye-popping score of 153-121. You may think it’s bad news for an ostensible contender to give up 153 points to the damn Kings, but Nets star Kevin Durant offers a different perspective:

OK, Kevin, damn! Your point is well taken, but did you have to name each one of your shit-ass teammates like that? Next time maybe just go with, “We’re struggling with a lot of injuries right now” or something.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

You Didn’t Have To Name Them All Individually Like That, Man

Defector Up All Night
255Comments
Tom Ley

Introducing The Jalen Williams-Jaylin Williams Power Rankings

This Is So Stupid
18Comments
Giri Nathan
and
Patrick Redford
Topps Card merch

The Defector Crewneck Is Back In Stock

One of our most popular and colorful items has been restocked in all sizes. Get it while it lasts. Union made and printed in the USA.
Shop Now

The Cult Of The Backup QB Isn’t Always Wrong

NFL
82Comments
David Roth

Switzerland Can Dare To Dream

Internationals
31Comments
Patrick Redford

See more stories