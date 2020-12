Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Atlanta Falcons today, which means it’s time to consult the Crud Meter.

I’m seeing here that the Falcons had a 17-0 halftime lead and yet the Bucs won, 31-27, because Brady led the offense to three touchdown drives in the third quarter and then two more scoring drives in the fourth, finishing the game 31-for-45 with 390 passing yards and two TDs. Huh. That seems like an uncommon feat.

Anyway, the Crud Meter reflects this.