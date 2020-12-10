Skip to contents
The Year’s Most Anticipated Video Game Is Replete With Hilarious Bugs

Patrick Redford
December 10, 2020 6:57 pm
Screenshot: Jordan Oloman/Twitter

Cyberpunk 2077 is the product of eight years of reportedly backbreaking work at Polish studio CD Projekt Red, and it finally dropped last night. The hottest video game of the year broke Twitch records yesterday, and it’s been hovering around 500K concurrent viewers for around 24 hours. It spawned hardened defenders years before anyone even had a chance to play it, and inevitably, there’s been a depressingly predictable holy war waged against reviewers who’ve disliked the game. What I am saying to you is that the release of this video game is a true event unlike any since maybe Red Dead Redemption 2.

It also looks hilariously janky at points! CDPR’s previous game, The Witcher 3, was not the cleanest experience either, though that game was not advertised as the absolute future of video games, and also you could not select “Penis 2,” so. Check out these good glitches and graphical whoopsies.

