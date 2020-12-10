The Year’s Most Anticipated Video Game Is Replete With Hilarious Bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 is the product of eight years of reportedly backbreaking work at Polish studio CD Projekt Red, and it finally dropped last night. The hottest video game of the year broke Twitch records yesterday, and it’s been hovering around 500K concurrent viewers for around 24 hours. It spawned hardened defenders years before anyone even had a chance to play it, and inevitably, there’s been a depressingly predictable holy war waged against reviewers who’ve disliked the game. What I am saying to you is that the release of this video game is a true event unlike any since maybe Red Dead Redemption 2.

It also looks hilariously janky at points! CDPR’s previous game, The Witcher 3, was not the cleanest experience either, though that game was not advertised as the absolute future of video games, and also you could not select “Penis 2,” so. Check out these good glitches and graphical whoopsies.

Will never progress in Cyberpunk 2077 because I can't stop watching every single driver slowly crash into this one barricade and then yell at me about it pic.twitter.com/AqE5wbCsvT — Chris Livingston (@screencuisine) December 10, 2020

Oh so we're sharing #Cyberpunk2077 glitches now? My favourite from the review period was The Tank Who Fell To Earth (1976) pic.twitter.com/SanxeMJTiL — Jordan Oloman (@JordanOloman) December 10, 2020

I knew Cyberpunk 2077 was going to be glitchy but I did not expect my entire game to be covered with tiny trees pic.twitter.com/YGpHYUTUTS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 10, 2020

