The Search For Javy Báez’s Earring Continues

New York Mets infielder Javy Báez erased some ill will from his own team’s fans when he scored the winning run in Tuesday’s 6-5 walkoff victory over the Miami Marlins, a game that had resumed after it was suspended on April 11. In the process, Báez lost his earring. No one, not even team president Sandy Alderson, could find it.

After scoring the game-winning run, Javy Báez lost his earring.



Sandy Alderson was among those on the field looking for it. pic.twitter.com/X3S2227SRE — SNY (@SNYtv) August 31, 2021

The next day, the Mets’ analytics team was called into action:

I am told the search is still ongoing for Javier Báez's earring at Citi Field. No luck yet. Even the Mets' analytics team has gotten involved, combing through video to figure out where exactly it might have fallen. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 1, 2021

Still, the earring didn’t turn up. Wednesday’s rain and flooding surely couldn’t have helped the chances of recovery. Today, Jon Heyman came through with an update:

For those interested, the Javier Baez earring is still missing — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 2, 2021

Ah. Well, the update is appreciated, but that shit might be gone for good.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Come hang with us next week if you’re around.