The Search For Javy Báez’s Earring Continues

6:01 PM EDT on Sep 2, 2021
Javier Baez #23 of the New York Mets slides home with the game winning run in the ninth inning against Alex Jackson #23 of the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on August 31, 2021 in New York City.
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets infielder Javy Báez erased some ill will from his own team’s fans when he scored the winning run in Tuesday’s 6-5 walkoff victory over the Miami Marlins, a game that had resumed after it was suspended on April 11. In the process, Báez lost his earring. No one, not even team president Sandy Alderson, could find it.

The next day, the Mets’ analytics team was called into action:

Still, the earring didn’t turn up. Wednesday’s rain and flooding surely couldn’t have helped the chances of recovery. Today, Jon Heyman came through with an update:

Ah. Well, the update is appreciated, but that shit might be gone for good.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

