The Search For Javy Báez’s Earring Continues

New York Mets infielder Javy Báez erased some ill will from his own team’s fans when he scored the winning run in Tuesday’s 6-5 walkoff victory over the Miami Marlins, a game that had resumed after it was suspended on April 11. In the process, Báez lost his earring. No one, not even team president Sandy Alderson, could find it.
The next day, the Mets’ analytics team was called into action:
Still, the earring didn’t turn up. Wednesday’s rain and flooding surely couldn’t have helped the chances of recovery. Today, Jon Heyman came through with an update:
Ah. Well, the update is appreciated, but that shit might be gone for good.
Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Come hang with us next week if you’re around.