The Rohan Saturation Point, With Rohan Nadkarni

The first episode of Namedropping is now live. In it, the fellas chat with Miami bigwig and Sports Illustrated writer Rohan Nadkarni. We talk about his experiences as a Rohan pre- and post-immigration to the U.S., his fatigue from Lord of the Rings jokes, whether the surname has become obsolete, and one consequential encounter with Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis. Not every episode will have a connection to sports, but that’s why his photo’s up there. It’s a good story.

The transcript for the episode can be found here.

You can subscribe to Namedropping on Apple, Spotify, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Here’s our RSS feed. Email us at namedropping@defector.com, or follow us on Instagram. Thanks for listening.