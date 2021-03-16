The Nuggets Redefined Basketball With This Excruciating Possession

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers innovated their sport: the power play, but in basketball.

There’s something new and grotesque to appreciate in every rewatch. Over 63 seconds of uninterrupted game clock, six shot attempts with representation from all five Nuggets players, four different guys falling flat on their backs, two acrobatic Jamal Murray saves, and one accursed game of keep-away involving Nikola Jokic and T.J. McConnell. Also, whatever this is:

Indiana, perhaps totally broken by this possession, scored only 15 points for the remainder of the game and lost, 121-106.