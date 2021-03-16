Skip to contents
NBA

The Nuggets Redefined Basketball With This Excruciating Possession

Giri Nathan
March 16, 2021 1:09 pm

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers innovated their sport: the power play, but in basketball.

There’s something new and grotesque to appreciate in every rewatch. Over 63 seconds of uninterrupted game clock, six shot attempts with representation from all five Nuggets players, four different guys falling flat on their backs, two acrobatic Jamal Murray saves, and one accursed game of keep-away involving Nikola Jokic and T.J. McConnell. Also, whatever this is:

Indiana, perhaps totally broken by this possession, scored only 15 points for the remainder of the game and lost, 121-106.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

How To Fix The NBA’s Three-Point “Crisis”

Funbag
Drew Magary
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket in the final seconds of their 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons during overtime at State Farm Arena on January 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tommy Hearns Got The Ball Rolling On The Bullshit Anti-Vaxx Conspiracy Theory Of Marvin Hagler’s Death

The Fights
Chris Thompson
Marvin Hagler at a fundraising event in 2006.

The Nuggets Redefined Basketball With This Excruciating Possession

NBA
Giri Nathan

Here Are Some More Young NBA Players Who Are Butt

NBA
Albert Burneko
Marvin Bagley III pulls a face while losing the ball to Zion Williamson
See more stories