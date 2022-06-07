Skip to contents
The Angels Stink And Joe Maddon Has Paid The Price

Tom Ley
6:31 PM EDT on Jun 7, 2022
Joe Maddon
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the Los Angeles Angels were finally, blessedly, on their way to finishing a season above .500, something they hadn’t achieved since 2014, despite having Mike Trout on the roster for all of those seasons and Shohei Ohtani present since 2018. On May 24, the Angels were 27-17 and looking ready to spend the season competing with the Houston Astros for the division title. Now they are 27-29, and Joe Maddon just got canned.

Anyway, good luck to Phil Nevin. Always nice to see A Guy get a managerial position.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Be back tomorrow.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

The Angels Stink And Joe Maddon Has Paid The Price

