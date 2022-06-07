The Angels Stink And Joe Maddon Has Paid The Price

Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the Los Angeles Angels were finally, blessedly, on their way to finishing a season above .500, something they hadn’t achieved since 2014, despite having Mike Trout on the roster for all of those seasons and Shohei Ohtani present since 2018. On May 24, the Angels were 27-17 and looking ready to spend the season competing with the Houston Astros for the division title. Now they are 27-29, and Joe Maddon just got canned.

The Angels have relieved Joe Maddon of his duties as Angels Manager today. pic.twitter.com/oiyzSpQSxV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 7, 2022

Anyway, good luck to Phil Nevin. Always nice to see A Guy get a managerial position.

