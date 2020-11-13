Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Senate Takes Decisive Bipartisan Action In Congratulating Lakers, Dodgers

Maitreyi Anantharaman
November 12, 2020 7:31 pm
Democratic members of U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, led by Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), walk down the east front steps of the U.S. Capitol for a news conference after a boycott of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The world’s greatest deliberative body has yet to pass the kind of sweeping relief package basically all voters, business owners, economists and local officials have been asking for since April. The government also remains at an impasse on the issue of “Has Joe Biden been elected president?”

Somehow, though, our elected officials have found common ground on matters far more open to doubt, such as:

Whereas every member of the 2019–2020 Lakers team played a key role in the record-tying championship, including—

(1) Kostas Antetokounmpo;

and also:

Whereas the City of Los Angeles is now ‘‘Titletown, USA’’ after winning both the 2020 World Series and the 2020 National Basketball Association Championship only 16 days apart 

The full Lakers and Dodgers resolutions, both passed unanimously, are here and here, if you’d like to read them. You cannot read the second stimulus bill the Senate has passed, because it doesn’t exist.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Colts-Titans could be good.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

