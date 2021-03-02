Skip to contents
Horse Racing

Second Dead Horse Sat On

Samer Kalaf
March 2, 2021 2:29 pm
Jockey Rob James in an interview.
Image via YouTube

Before this week, the notion of someone in horse racing sitting on a dead horse to have a laugh was alien to me. Clearly this is happening a lot more than I realized, though, because shortly after Irish trainer Gordon Elliott was banned for taking a phone call and flashing the peace sign while sitting on a dead horse, a jockey who has ridden for Elliott has been exposed for doing something similar, to a similarly dead horse. Does the horse racing world have no better jokes?

This video shows a mare who had died during an exercise session, and jockey Rob James briefly climbing on top of her and laughing. James, who apologized for his “stupidity” in an interview with the Irish Field, said the footage was from April 2016:

“I have become aware of a video circulating of me on social media. I would just like of apologise for my actions which were wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to a lovely five-year-old mare, who unfortunately suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at exercise earlier that morning, April 30th, 2016.”

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said it is already investigating the incident with James. As for Elliott, the British Horseracing Authority banned him until the completion of the IHRB’s investigation; the board will hold a hearing Friday on his conduct. Elliott is scheduled to participate in the Cheltenham Festival, which starts March 16. At the festival last year, James won while riding on Elliott’s horse Milan Native (alive).

This is just a hunch, but there are probably more than two instances of someone in horse racing trying to be funny by sitting on a dead horse.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Dana White And Chechen Dictator Meddle With UFC Fighter Who Wants To Retire Due To Lasting COVID-19 Effects

MMA
Patrick Redford
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: In this handout image provided by UFC, Khamzat Chimaev of Chechnya celebrates after his knockout victory over Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The Greatest Pool Player In History Just Wanted To Hustle

History
Eric Nusbaum and Adam Villacin
Efren Reyes, drawn by Adam Villacin.

Second Dead Horse Sat On

Horse Racing
Samer Kalaf
Jockey Rob James in an interview.

What’s The Best Time For The Sun To Set?

Funbag
Drew Magary
TOPSHOT - The Miami skyline is seen as the sun sets in the background in South Bay, Miami Beach, on February 24, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
See more stories