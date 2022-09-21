Report: NFL Tells Bruce Arians To Cool It

Bruce Arians’s days of stalking the Buccaneers sideline like a Ghost Of Coaches Past and starting shit with opponents are likely behind him. That’s according to a report from Pro Football Talk, which says that Arians has officially been warned by the league office about hanging out in the bench area and causing trouble.

From PFT:

The specifics of the warning aren’t known at this point. Presumably, the Buccaneers face potential penalties during the game, and Arians faces potential discipline in the form of a fine or possibly even a banishment from the bench area. Regardless, it likely won’t get to that. “He’ll comply,” the source said.

What compliance actually looks like remains to be seen, though one can hope it includes a requirement that Arians go back to dressing like an attendee at a Jimmy Buffet concert.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.