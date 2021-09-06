Programming Notes

Skip to contents
9:42 AM EDT on Sep 6, 2021
FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Hello and happy Labor Day. I hope that you are celebrating the holiday by not working and thinking about how much your boss sucks. Boy, does that guy suck!

The Defector staff will also be taking it easy today (don’t worry, there will be a Why Your Team Sucks post), but before I retire to my relaxation room, I wanted to share some precious bits of information with you all.

First bit of precious information: In a few days, Defector will have its first birthday. Yay! For this occasion, many Defector staffers will be gathering in New York to participate in important company meetings and various festivities.

Second bit of precious information: On Wednesday night we will be doing a live stream on our Twitch channel, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT, during which the staff will hang out and make jokes and talk about our hopes and dreams for the site going forward. Join us!

Third bit of precious information: On Thursday night, we will be having a party. If you are in or around New York City and you are vaccinated, feel free to come and party with us. All of the event details can be found here.

Don’t worry, we’ll still find time this week to write some damn blogs, and tomorrow I’ll have a post up with some fun details about how our first year went and where we stand heading into Year 2.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

