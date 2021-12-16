Skip to contents
NBA

Pelicans-Thunder Game Redeemed By Spectacular Dry Heaves

Giri Nathan
12:31 PM EST on Dec 16, 2021

You’d be forgiven for having skipped Wednesday night’s matchup inside the waste treatment plant of the Western Conference. On one side were the Pelicans, flopping around without the depressingly doomed Zion Williamson, whose “ramp up” gets “dialed back” every week. On the other were the Thunder, whose youthful dysfunction is entirely by design. These two squads managed to produce some incredible drama, however, with two forceful upchucks at the end of regulation.

Up 110-107, the Pelicans attempted to foul Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. When the refs didn’t bite, the Thunder guard, sailing to his right, shot-putted a three from 31 feet with 1.4 seconds on the clock. The relief was short-lived: Devonte’ Graham promptly banked one in from 61 feet as time expired. Always coming through with the oddly specific historical context, ESPN Stats and Information reports this is the only instance in the last 25 years of “multiple game-tying or go-ahead shots from 30-plus feet inside the final five seconds of the game.”

“When I saw it released from Devonte’s hands, I just said, ‘Lord, please.’ And he delivered,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said, of a contest between his 9-21 team and the conference-worst 8-19 Thunder.

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

It Is Time To Put ’22 Jump Street’ In The National Film Registry, You Cowards

This Is So Stupid
0Comments
Luis Paez-Pumar

Pelicans-Thunder Game Redeemed By Spectacular Dry Heaves

NBA
18Comments
Giri Nathan

Give the gift of blogs (again) this holiday season

Sports blogs without access, without favor, without discretion, and without interference, for your friends and family. Every gift subscription bought for one year of access includes a free Defector beanie—for you or your gift recipient.
Send a Gift Today

The Urban Meyer Experience Was An Unforgettable Failure

NFL
138Comments
Ray Ratto

How Is Urban Meyer Feeling Today?

This Is So Stupid
319Comments
Maitreyi Anantharaman

See more stories