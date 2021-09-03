Skip to contents
A Nation Waits With Bated Breath For The Hronek AAV

5:52 PM EDT on Sep 3, 2021
Filip Hronek #17 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on February 15, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you had told me one year ago that I would read a tweet from the Detroit Red Wings account announcing the re-signing of defenseman Filip Hronek to a three-year contract, and wonder immediately what the average annual value of the contract was, I would say something like, “What! I do not even watch hockey! Get out of here! Filip Hronek! Average annual value! I would never in my life consider such things!”

However, in the last year I became nuts, so this was my first question upon learning that my newly beloved Wings are bringing back this empty-net king.

A couple of the sickest, most devoted hockey accounts I follow all had the same question, which was reassuring (there are other people like me!) but also worrying (I am like those other people?).

We are all begging for Hronek AAV! Won’t some hero step up and please give us Hronek AAV?

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. And thank you, Elliotte Friedman, for Hronek AAV.

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

