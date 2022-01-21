Skip to contents
Siponey canned cocktail
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Is Out Of The Australian Open, But Happier On The Court

Giri Nathan
4:42 PM EST on Jan 21, 2022
Japan's Naomi Osaka bounces her racquet as she plays against Amanda Anisimova of the US during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 21, 2022.
William West/AFP via Getty Images

By all available evidence, Andy Murray is the biggest pro tennis fan in pro tennis, often live-tweeting his sofa-borne takes like a civilian. Earlier this week, after watching Naomi Osaka delete her second-round opponent Madison Brengle in a 20-minute 6-0 first set, an admiring Andy posed a question to the tweeps: “Anyone hit the ball cleaner from the baseline than @naomiosaka?”

Had Murray been watching, and surely he was, Osaka’s third-round match on Friday would’ve supplied a worthy answer to that question. Amanda Anisimova took out the defending Australian Open champ 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a match full of crunchy and hypnotic baseline exchanges.

It’s possible to isolate the exact moment at which this became a real battle: Anisimova breaking serve in the second set, and breaking into a smile. She went on to take the second, fend off two match points at the tail end of the third, and take the deciding tiebreak.

In the final accounting, Anisimova hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21, and 44 errors to Osaka’s 45. What distinguished the players most was the return of serve, always a weak point for Osaka and a strength of Anisimova, who excels at driving the ball deep from uncomfortable court positions. The two had never played before, and Osaka was surprised by the ball coming her way.

“It’s not strong, but it just comes fast,” she said afterward. “I wouldn’t say it’s heavy, but it just comes so quickly at me that I felt I didn’t really have time to set up and stuff. It just really is low to the ground.”

On paper Osaka lost to the No. 60 player in the world, though one look at Anisimova’s technique, in particular her ridiculously clean backhand, would reveal her underlying talent level. It wasn’t long ago that the 20-year-old American had the results to match. In 2019, Anisimova made the fourth round of the Australian Open, the semifinal of the French Open, and reached No. 21 in the world. That summer, her father Konstantin died of a heart attack; she has since said that she didn’t properly “recover” from that loss before she rushed back onto the court. The pandemic seasons saw her ranking tumble into the 80s, though at the 2021 U.S. Open, she showed the pace and skill of old in a deciding tiebreak loss to No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova. That looked like a struggling player rounding back into top form. Now she’s started this year 8-0, with one title in the bag, a fourth-round berth at the Open, and the type of statement win that can reinvigorate a career.

Osaka was looking for stability of her own at the tail end of 2021. After she lost at the U.S. Open, she said tennis no longer made her happy and cleared her calendar for the rest of the year. “I only really have one major goal this year, and it’s completely unrelated to results and stuff like that,” Osaka said after winning her first match at a warmup for the Open. “For me, I just want to feel like every time I step on the court I’m either—not that I’m either, but I’m having fun. I can walk off the court knowing that, even if I lost, I tried as hard as I could.”

At various points in this tournament, you could see Osaka consciously smiling as she played, as if retraining her mindset. “Now I’m in this position where if I lose to someone, it might make a headline, but I also think it kind of grows more superstars, and that’s good for the game,” she said after the loss. “It’s kind of like everything’s coming full circle.”

Giri Nathan

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

We Would Love To Help The Houston Texans Find Their Next Head Coach

NFL
86Comments
Tom Ley

Naomi Osaka Is Out Of The Australian Open, But Happier On The Court

Tennis
14Comments
Giri Nathan
Siponey canned cocktail
Today's blogs are presented by

A Cocktail That’s Better For You And The Planet

Siponey is the most premium canned cocktail on the market. All ingredients are sourced from within New York State to keep our carbon footprint at its lowest, and those four ingredients won us two gold medals at the 2021 World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your first order.
Learn More

Let’s Remember Some Locked-Out MLB Players, Day 51

MLB
27Comments
Chris Thompson

What Is This USMNT Guy’s Deal: Zack Steffen

Soccer
29Comments
Patrick Redford

See more stories