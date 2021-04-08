Skip to contents
WNBA

Megan Rapinoe Notes How Draymond Green’s Equal Pay Takes “Showed His Whole Ass”

Patrick Redford
April 8, 2021 3:45 pm
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Megan Rapinoe of the United States warms up before playing Haiti during a Group A CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying match at BBVA Compass Stadium on January 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Megan Rapinoe spoke to reporters and outlined her disappointment with Draymond Green over his recent takes on the pay gap between women’s and men’s sports. “It’s really unfortunate, in the position he’s in, having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn’t,” she said.

Green hopped on Twitter on March 27, shortly after watching Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark match up in the NCAA tournament, and he addressed a dozen (unthreaded) tweets to a series of prominent players. Green correctly identified that those holding the purse strings are responsible for underpaying women, and that “these same companies that are telling women empowerment are not putting their money where their mouth is.” He also pointed out that growing the WNBA necessarily will mean more media attention and care, though he steered himself astray when he got prescriptive and put the onus on the players to change the strategies of corporations and media companies. Green’s thesis, such that we can ascribe one to a bunch of tweets, rests on an assumption that WNBA players and other women’s sports stars have not already been raising their voices at the right people, which is way off. It’s pretty wild for someone to come to the conclusion that female athletes are all talk and no action on matters such as these not long after the Atlanta Dream organized to get their bigot owner bounced from the WNBA.

A few days after receiving a good deal of pushback from those he tweeted towards, best summed up by the New York Liberty’s Layshia Clarendon, Green doubled down (on both his point and the not paying attention bit) and said players were “doing themselves a disservice by just complaining” and “not laying out steps that they can take to change that.”

Shortly after Green tweeted, Rapinoe pointed out that women have already been doing everything Green said they should be and that men bear responsibility for improving conditions. She expanded on her point yesterday after watching him reaffirm his takes:

“That’s frustrating that’s the take you have. You obviously showed your whole ass in not even understanding what we all talk about all the time — WNBA players and us on the national team. Like what Sue said, you tagged the wrong people. You don’t think we asked for more money? I mean, what are we screaming about? Nonstop!

“We are getting obnoxious to ourselves, to be honest. And then two or three days later, to completely double down on it is really frustrating. We know all this, about all social movements and all people who are marginalized, whether it’s by race or gender, religion, sexuality, whatever it is, it is not just their job to be the ones fighting oppression. We need all of the other people as well. So to have someone who does know what it is like to be oppressed, in many ways, to heap that all back on female players, or people who play female sports, it is just really disappointing.”

ESPN

Green can go on pushing this line if he wants to, but at this point he’s only demonstrating how little attention he’s been paying to the the same issues he now feels the need to hold court on.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

I Can’t Believe This Didn’t Happen TO The Mets

MLB
Barry Petchesky
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets celebrates after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on April 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy Smote His Own Father With A Golf Shot

Golf
Albert Burneko
Rory McIlroy's father reacts to being struck by his own son's second shot on the 7th hole of the Masters

Megan Rapinoe Notes How Draymond Green’s Equal Pay Takes “Showed His Whole Ass”

WNBA
Patrick Redford
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 28: Megan Rapinoe of the United States warms up before playing Haiti during a Group A CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying match at BBVA Compass Stadium on January 28, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Inalienable Right To Host The All-Star Game

Podcasts
David Roth
Pablo Sandoval circles the bases after homering, blithely unaware of the controversy to come.
See more stories