Soccer

Mason Greenwood Arrested Following Rape And Assault Allegations

Tom Ley
12:51 PM EST on Jan 30, 2022
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. The department’s official statement says that Greenwood was taken into custody for questioning following a series of online postings that accused Greenwood of physical violence.

Those postings, which were graphic and have since been deleted, appeared on an Instagram account belonging to a woman named Harriet Robson. One short video clip showed a woman with what appears to be blood coming out of her mouth, along with a caption that read, “To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood does to me.” That clip was followed by several more images of a woman’s bruised body. The account also posted a short audio recording, in which a man can be heard attempting to force a woman to have sex with him.

Manchester United announced this morning that Greenwood will not be playing or training with the team “until further notice.”

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

