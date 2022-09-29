Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Mark McGwire Looked Crazy

Tom Ley
6:29 PM EDT on Sep 29, 2022
Mark McGwire
Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

For obvious reasons we spent some time this morning reminiscing about the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Someone dropped a clip of McGwire’s 62nd homer into slack, at which we point Billy reminded us all of something that I myself had forgotten: McGwire really did look ridiculous.

Look at these proportions.

Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

He looks like a fuckin’ Street Shark.

Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

It feels silly now that there was ever any doubt that he was guzzling every steroid available to him.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

