Mark McGwire Looked Crazy

For obvious reasons we spent some time this morning reminiscing about the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Someone dropped a clip of McGwire’s 62nd homer into slack, at which we point Billy reminded us all of something that I myself had forgotten: McGwire really did look ridiculous.

Look at these proportions.

Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

He looks like a fuckin’ Street Shark.

It feels silly now that there was ever any doubt that he was guzzling every steroid available to him.

