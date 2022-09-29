Mark McGwire Looked Crazy

For obvious reasons we spent some time this morning reminiscing about the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. Someone dropped a clip of McGwire’s 62nd homer into slack, at which we point Billy reminded us all of something that I myself had forgotten: McGwire really did look ridiculous.
Look at these proportions.
He looks like a fuckin’ Street Shark.
It feels silly now that there was ever any doubt that he was guzzling every steroid available to him.
