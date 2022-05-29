Skip to contents
WNBA

Liz Cambage Reportedly Called Nigerian Players “Monkeys” During Olympic Scrimmage

Tom Ley
11:49 AM EDT on May 29, 2022
Liz Cambage
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Liz Cambage’s sudden exit from the Australian Olympic basketball team has remained shrouded in mystery ever since it happened nearly a year ago. At the time, Cambage explained her leaving the team right before the start of the Tokyo Olympics by citing panic attacks and difficulty eating and sleeping. Vague reports about an incident that occurred during a scrimmage between the Australian and Nigerian teams followed, but specifics about what that incident looked like have been hard to come by, until today.

The Daily Telegraph has published a report about what went down during that scrimmage, and it does not flatter Cambage. According to the report, things started to go sideways after Cambage threw an elbow into the head of a Nigerian player who was guarding her (the Telegraph story includes a video clip of this elbow). After a timeout, Cambage got tangled up with another Nigerian player and slapped her in the face, and as Cambage was walking to the bench after that incident, the aggrieved Nigerian player rushed up behind Cambage and punched her with a closed fist. This is when, according to Nigerian players who spoke to the Telegraph, Cambage called them “monkeys.” From the report:

A furious Cambage then unloaded a verbal barrage at the Nigerians.

Two Nigerian players confirmed they directly heard Cambage refer to them as “monkeys”.

“She did say, ‘Control your monkeys’ or something like that,” one player said. “The stuff she was saying was ridiculous.

“It was uncalled for, it was dirty, and it was just a bad situation.

“I wasn’t hurt by it (the comments) because I knew it was an ignorant person saying it.”

The second player said: “That’s what I recall, the term monkeys, yes. And go back to where you came from.

“Those were the two main ones that stood out to me. The rest of it was basic trash talk.

“She definitely did use monkeys or monkey.”

A third player told this investigation: “I was on the court. She definitely said go back to your third world country. I didn’t hear it, but (teammates) confirmed she called us monkeys.”

Daily Telegraph

The report goes on to say that Cambage, whose father is Nigerian, went to a Nigerian team dinner the next day in order to apologize for her actions. One player told the Telegraph that half the team turned their back on Cambage while she was speaking, but another indicated that at least some of the players accepted her apology. “Liz did go to my teammate who was slapped in the face and gave her a hug and that was fine,” the player said.

Cambage’s relationship with the Australian national team and media was incredibly fraught even before she left the team last summer, and it’s impossible to imagine her ever representing her country again. At this point, that’s probably the best outcome for everyone involved.

Recommended

Holly Rowe: Liz Cambage Pointing Out A Salary Disparity Is “Women Tearing Each Other Down”

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

UEFA Made A Mess Of The Champions League Final

Soccer
46Comments
Tom Ley

The Monaco Grand Prix Was A Rain-Soaked Quagmire

Racing
31Comments
Luis Paez-Pumar
Defector Tank Top

The Defector Tank is back!

After careful discussions with its family, The Defector Tank has decided that it still has more to give to the world of merch. All sizes of The Defector Tank are back in stock in time for summer. Made in the USA. Union-printed.
Buy Now

Liz Cambage Reportedly Called Nigerian Players “Monkeys” During Olympic Scrimmage

WNBA
20Comments
Tom Ley

Tommy Pham Slapping Joc Pederson Over Fantasy Football Is The Sports Story Of The Year

Life's Rich Pageant
153Comments
Tom Ley

See more stories