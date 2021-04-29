Skip to contents
NFL

Let’s “Mock” The “Draft” In An NFL Draft First Round Open Thread

Defector Staff
April 29, 2021 7:59 pm
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 28: Wall of NFL team helmets on display inside the NFL Locker Room at the NFL Draft Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)
Duane Prokop/Getty Images

Yes, this year’s NFL Draft is replete with “slaps.” But that’s something to worry about in the later rounds. There are some legitimately great players on the board in tonight’s first round, not including any QB the Bears trade up to take.

Picks 1 and 2 are basically set in stone, but after that? Your guess is as good as Mel Kiper’s. Better, probably. Some of us will be hanging out in the comments, so please join us and your fellow subscribers as we get through draft night together. It’s just like being in Cleveland!

Defector Staff




