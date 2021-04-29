Let’s “Mock” The “Draft” In An NFL Draft First Round Open Thread

Yes, this year’s NFL Draft is replete with “slaps.” But that’s something to worry about in the later rounds. There are some legitimately great players on the board in tonight’s first round, not including any QB the Bears trade up to take.

Picks 1 and 2 are basically set in stone, but after that? Your guess is as good as Mel Kiper’s. Better, probably. Some of us will be hanging out in the comments, so please join us and your fellow subscribers as we get through draft night together. It’s just like being in Cleveland!