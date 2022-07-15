Skip to contents
Rays Week

It’s No Longer Rays Week

Tom Ley
3:48 PM EDT on Jul 15, 2022
Illustration: Mattie Lubchansky

Well, that was fun. Did everyone have fun? I’m going to be honest: We had every intention of banging the gavel on Rays Week yesterday, but then discovered that we had written way too many Ray blogs, and thus needed a full five days to get through them all. Also, we just wanted more time to keep the wonderful logo that Mattie Lubchansky made for us plastered all over the site. Whether you find this to be impressive or disappointing is totally up to you.

Anyway, thanks again for humoring us, and hopefully you enjoyed some Rays. We’ll now get back to the regular blogs. Onward.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

