Well, here we are. It’s the start of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament. The Big Dance. The Madness of March. Are you ready, my friends?

If you are indeed ready for the deluge of hoops action that is about to wash over you, please feel free to chat about the tournament with your fellow basketball enthusiasts in the comments section below. The first game of the day tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET, and the last one will start well after you have drunkenly fallen asleep on the couch.