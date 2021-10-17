Famous Italian DJ: Conor McGregor Broke My Nose Hours After Baptizing His Son At The Vatican

Conor McGregor is in Rome right now, taking in the charms of the Italian capital and indulging in some of the best sights and sounds the city has to offer. He got drinks with Jose Mourinho, pinched his fingers together in just such a way outside of a luxury clothing store, beamed at the baptism of his son at the Vatican, and, according to prominent DJ and TV host Francesco Facchinetti, broke Facchinetti’s nose for apparently no reason during a night of “partying and ‘having fun’.”

Facchinetti hopped on his Instagram last night to show off an injured face and detail what happened after he spent the evening clubbing with McGregor. “The very famous McGregor, who punched me in the mouth, broke my nose in front of ten witnesses, his friends and his bodyguards,” he said (translated from Italian). “He attacked me without motivation as we talked for more than two hours and we also had fun together. I could have shut up and not say anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”

Facchinetti’s wife corroborated his account, saying her husband and McGregor had just agreed to go to another party when McGregor hit Facchinetti and knocked him across a table to the floor. McGregor allegedly had to be held back by security guards because he wanted to keep beating him up.

“If you see him stay away from him,” she said. “Don’t go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person.”

McGregor had a lot to celebrate. Just that morning, he watched as his five-month-old son Rian’s baptism in St. Peter’s Basilica. The New York Post has some photos, and some remarkably useless information, such as, “The remains of several saints are reportedly buried beneath the altar of the elaborate chapel.”