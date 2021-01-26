Curt Schilling Has Activated Pissbaby Mode

So, the results of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame vote are in and it looks like … nobody got in! Great. That’s great. Everyone did great.

Perhaps nobody on Earth is as Not Mad about this turn of events than Curt Schilling, a true patriot and collector of totally normal, unconcerning memorabilia who certainly does not need the approval of a bunch of sportswriters to feel good about himself. And he can prove it!

Curt Schilling in a letter to the Hall of Fame: "I will not participate in the final year of voting. I am requesting to be removed from the ballot. I’ll defer to the veterans committee and men whose opinions actually matter and who are in a position to actually judge a player." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 26, 2021

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Who would you have voted into the big dumb baseball museum?