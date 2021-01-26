Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Curt Schilling Has Activated Pissbaby Mode

Tom Ley
January 26, 2021 6:59 pm
Curt Schilling
Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

So, the results of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame vote are in and it looks like … nobody got in! Great. That’s great. Everyone did great.

Perhaps nobody on Earth is as Not Mad about this turn of events than Curt Schilling, a true patriot and collector of totally normal, unconcerning memorabilia who certainly does not need the approval of a bunch of sportswriters to feel good about himself. And he can prove it!

Thank you for your continued support of Defector. Who would you have voted into the big dumb baseball museum?

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Curt Schilling Has Activated Pissbaby Mode

Defector Up All Night
Tom Ley
Curt Schilling

A Baseball Hall Of Fame Vote Is A Heavy Burden, Perhaps Too Heavy For Any One Man To Bear

Videos
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade

Our Newsletter Service Is Busted, So Everyone Gets To Read The Newsletter Today

Technical Difficulties
Lauren Theisen
logo for The Cipher, your daily Defector newsletter

The Dread Pirate Of The UFC Has Escaped Dana White’s Justice … For Now

The Fights
Patrick Redford
CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, UFC President Dana White addresses the virtual convention on August 27, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)
See more stories