Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Ben Simmons Who?

6:23 PM EDT on Sep 23, 2021
Furkan Korkmaz #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Furkan Korkmaz has never lacked self-belief. One of the early memorable things he did as a Philadelphia 76er, after averaging 1.6 points a game in 14 games his rookie season, was ask the team to trade him. I guess you could say the request was denied, though that implies it was ever acknowledged. A rare good-vibed Sixers story of the last few seasons has been his evolution into actual rotation guy. And as his pretty charming new Instagram post today indicates, he is still feeling great about himself and ready to begin the season.

Thanks for your continued support of Defector. WNBA playoffs start tonight!

Maitreyi Anantharaman

Staff writer.

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Ben Simmons Who?

Defector Up All Night
7Comments

The Sports Highlight Of The Day Is This Aussie Rugby Dude Rescuing A Stuck Sheep

Sports Highlight Of The Day
31Comments

New: Defector Hats!

You asked, we... got around to it eventually. Introducing the Defector hat, which features a beautiful stitched logo and is available in “dad” and “baseball” hat styles. Pre-order now. Ships at the end of the month.
Shop Now

The Jets Effect And Pedestrian Mindset, With Dom Cosentino

Podcasts
31Comments

Adam Schefter Gives Up On Journalism

Journalismism
89Comments

See more stories