Ben Simmons Who?

Furkan Korkmaz has never lacked self-belief. One of the early memorable things he did as a Philadelphia 76er, after averaging 1.6 points a game in 14 games his rookie season, was ask the team to trade him. I guess you could say the request was denied, though that implies it was ever acknowledged. A rare good-vibed Sixers story of the last few seasons has been his evolution into actual rotation guy. And as his pretty charming new Instagram post today indicates, he is still feeling great about himself and ready to begin the season.

