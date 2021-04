And how about those Defectors? What do we think of them? Not very nice, are they, folks? Not very nice at all. We see them out there, every day they are online—with their phones or little computers—and they are typing, and they are doing it in a way that we’ve never seen before, in terms of words. And we’re looking into them strongly and we’re going to get it back to what is right, because it’s a disgrace. A disgrace.

This is the NRCC's homepage prechecked donation box right now.



Unchecking makes supporters a "DEFECTOR" https://t.co/xADoxrsbCj pic.twitter.com/tOcm4F75Pj — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 7, 2021

