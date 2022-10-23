Skip to contents
MLB

You’re Gonna Have To Root For The Phillies In The World Series

Dan McQuade
6:29 PM EDT on Oct 23, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 23: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by teammates following a two run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game five of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a contract that everyone called “record-breaking.” In fairness, it was a big contract. He signed for 13 years and $330 million, and there were no opt-outs. The Phillies were going to give him an absurd amount of a money all in the hope that Harper could help them win baseball games.

I suppose it worked out. Harper’s two-run homer today in the eighth inning powered the Phillies to a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The Phillies won the National League Championship Series, four games to one. It was a closer series than the 5-game finish makes it seem; the Padres had pulled ahead in the seventh. But the Phillies, very quickly, are headed back to the World Series. As a Phillies fan, in this moment, I am very happy that the team paid Harper all that money to play baseball.

The Phillies will play the Houston Astros, unless the Yankees can pull off a Red Soxesque comeback. But, even if the Yankees win, come on. You’re going to have to root for the Phillies in the World Series. You cannot root for the Astros. Come on. So join me on this journey. I’m headed out to Main Street in Manayunk to party. Maybe I’ll see you there!

Dan McQuade

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

You’re Gonna Have To Root For The Phillies In The World Series

MLB
102Comments
Dan McQuade

The NBA Will Never Introduce Relegation

NBA
27Comments
Patrick Redford

Quit Your Job (Quietly)

Not ready to Quit Your Job just yet? Quiet quit! And show your support for this “new” trend by buying Defector’s new limited edition Quit Your Job (Quietly) t-shirt. Union made and printed in the USA.
Buy Now

Behold, The Reign Of Our New Quad God Is Nigh

Figure Skating
18Comments
Diana Moskovitz

Four Safeties And A Loss

College Football
35Comments
Patrick Redford

See more stories