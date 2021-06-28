Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now
NHL

Your Stanley Cup Rooting Interest Is A Measure Of Your Generosity

Ray Ratto
9:00 AM EDT on Jun 28, 2021
MONTREAL, QC - JANUARY 02: Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning watches the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at the Bell Centre on January 2, 2020 in Montreal, Canada. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
An eagle-eyed reader may note this photo can't possibly be from this season. To which I say: Ever consider it might be from the near future, you close-minded cretin?
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For all the hoop-de-blah about the Stanley Cup Final that begins tonight, it really only boils down to one thing: Are you, the very casual fan who doesn’t dare tempt the gods by watching Suns-Clippers 4: The Festival Of Shrapnel, obligated to root for the team whose fan base cares a hell of a lot more about how this turns out?

In other words, do you root for the Montreal Canadiens because of their location and underdog status and despite their overly rich history, or do you root for the Tampa Bay Lightning because ‘Murica and because you like modern dynasties more than you do ancient ones?

I mean, sure we could break down lines and goalies and lucky red suits and the French-Canadian language v. the Floridian ties to Cuba and the Caribbean and the magic of the interim-interim coach and positive COVID tests and squishy salary-cap overages and Corey Perry’s divoted face and Andrei Vasilevskiy as the new Carey Price, but we know what you don’t care about and it’s all of the above. What you want to know is whether you should root for the folks who care about hockey the way your yob friends care about football. What you really want to know is this:

Does a town that already has an excellent baseball franchise and Tom Brady and the Toronto Raptors need another Stanley Cup more than people who haven’t basked in its radioactive glow for 28 years? How generous are you, really?

(Well, I think I know the answer you’ll give to that: Screw Canada. America has had the Cup since Bill Clinton first found the Oval Office and all the rogue delights to be found therein, and to the extent that it cares at all, it thinks of the Cup as just another possession, like its assorted guano islands, or British Columbia [and don’t pretend you don’t know that invasion is in an advanced state of planning]. Indeed, Americans like the Cup mostly because of how much beer it can hold, not what has to be done to obtain it.)

Some weenies will remind you that the Canadiens benefited greatly from beginning their journey to now by drawing the historically asphyxial Toronto Maple Leafs and following that with an easy matchup with the never-not-goofy Winnipeg Jets to get to the round formerly known as the conference finals. But they also did the thing that people say they like the most about sports: the obstinate underdog wizarding its way through difficult tasks by refusing to allow for the fact that they should be getting their asses handed to them on the toe of a skate blade.

In fact, unless you live in or around Tampa, you’d find that tale sufficient to assemble a decent rooting interest, particularly since the NBA is all about strangers in strange places and the eradication of the concept of between-games momentum, a false premise first exposed by Darryl (The Prairie Orator) Sutter two decades ago when someone had the delusional cheek to ask him about it. The reporter got the answer, and the gob of phlegm on his pants cuffs, that he deserved. The NBA playoffs have been hard on the eye and get worse with every passing evening; Milwaukee’s 113-102 win over Atlanta Sunday only looked appealing when stacked up against the homage to the Rochester Royals and Syracuse Nationals recreated for no good reason Saturday by the Clippers and Suns.

Canadiens-Lightning at least is starting without many preconceived night terrors, except the one where Tampa just plays like the best team it is and defenestrates Montreal so convincingly that midway through Game 3 NBC, which no longer has to give a damn about the sport, returns the remaining inventory to the league and says, “We have lousy old game shows and people who think they can sing grumbling backstage; clear off, you weaselly grifters, and take this mess with you.”

Which still doesn’t get you to a solution for your rooting interest problem, because, well, there really isn’t one. If Tampa wins, nobody outside the 813 is going to care all that much because an American’s attention span is briefer than a shift from a fourth line, while the 514 is desperate to get something out of this odd seasonal tableau. So it’s simply a question of your definition of generosity. Do you want people you’ve never met from somewhere else to be deliriously happy or you to be your typically indifferent self?

It’s a loaded question, of course. You of course want Montreal, even if you’re from Canada and hate Montreal because you live somewhere other than Montreal. It’s been an entire generation plus some years, and everyone should get a parade some time just to learn how to be intoxicated outside without annoying the cops or your fellow drunks. Les Canadiens Sont Là, because why the hell not? It’s not costing you anything.

Ray Ratto

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

NCAA Decides That Someone Else Can Pay Its Unpaid Athletes

Death to the NCAA
Laura Wagner
NCAA president Mark Emmert listens during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on “NCAA Athlete NIL (name, image, and likeness) Rights” on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress hopes to pass legislation on NIL compensation at the federal level before it takes effect in several states across the country on July 1.

Spain Has Nothing Left To Fear

Soccer
Billy Haisley
Spain's players celebrate their fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between Croatia and Spain at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 28, 2021.
Today's blogs are presented by

Homefield: Premium college apparel for schools of all sizes

Homefield digs through the archives of your school to create thoughtful vintage designs on incredibly comfortable fabrics. We carry over 100+ schools and will launch 16 more this summer as a part of Big New Saturday Season 2! Defector readers get 15% off your first purchase with code DEFECTOR at checkout.
Shop Now

Riders Are Furious Over A Gory Start To The Tour de France

Cycling
Patrick Redford
Team B&B KTM's Cyril Lemoine of France is helped by medical staff members after crashing during the 1st stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Brest and Landerneau, on June 26, 2021. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

You Can Always Rely On Soccer’s Coaching Carousel To Produce Humiliations And Threats Of Violence

Soccer
Ray Ratto

See more stories