You Have Arrived At The Weekend Open Thread

Tom Ley
10:14 AM EST on Dec 4, 2021
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Hello folks! Time to get chatting with your buds. If you guys don’t throw a party down there for esteemed Defector subscriber and Jeopardy super-champion Amy Schneider, I am going to be upset.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

