I swear it was not my idea to end our day with this highlight of Detroit Red Wings prospect Albert Johansson gritting out his shift in his own zone after fate gave him a broken stick. But this video from the Swedish Hockey League caught Tom Ley’s eye, and well, who am I to turn down the wishes of the EIC?

Albert Johansson's defensive effort when his stick breaks is something to see. pic.twitter.com/kZf5N0PyaT — IcehockeyGifs (@IcehockeyG) February 2, 2021

Look at that check he makes. He just shoves the dude down! You can do that in hockey! Isn’t that cool?

