Please enjoy this impeccably lit Sports Lowlight Of The Day.

They caught Albert Pujols, the fastest man alive STEALING ๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿ‘ฎ๐Ÿ™ โ€โ™‚๏ธ pic.twitter.com/18MeK5R0Xc โ€” Baseball Doesn't Exist (@BaseballDoesnt) April 14, 2022

Sir, you are 42 years old.

