Wolves Assistant David Vanterpool Couldn’t Even Get The Interim Gig

This past weekend, the worst team in the NBA fired its head coach. Ryan Saunders was pretty clearly not long for his job with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and not just because his team has been doo-doo throughout his 137 games coached over three seasons. Wolves owner Glen Taylor hired Gersson Rosas to run basketball ops the summer after Saunders took over for the mega-fired Tom Thibodeau in Jan. 2019. As a rule, GMs tend not to hold onto inherited coaching staffs, especially so when they muster a .314 winning percentage.

Jon Hollinger’s column on the matter made it seem like an open secret that Saunders would go sooner rather than later, which any fan could have gleaned from watching one quarter of Timberwolves basketball. Hollinger also intimated that the team’s choice to replace Saunders on a permanent basis was well-known within league circles, even though it came as a surprise to the public. Hours after axing Saunders, the Wolves announced the hire of Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch on a multi-year deal.

Finch’s cross-team, midseason promotion without an interim coach is not unprecedented; in 2009, Lionel Hollins left the Milwaukee Bucks to take over for Marc Iavaroni in Memphis. Even then, Hollins did not immediately slide into a long-term contract. Finch is reportedly held in high regard throughout the league, and he coached the Rockets’ D-League team while Rosas was in Houston. But if this was such a foregone conclusion, why didn’t Wolves make the move before the season started, considering they’d be making another No. 1 pick and adding a few veterans?

Even if Finch and the Wolves were an inevitable pairing, it’s still strange to skip over lead assistant David Vanterpool for the rest of a lost season. Vanterpool spent seven years with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he helped Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum develop into one of the best backcourts in the league. Lillard credited Vanterpool with teaching him how to lead a team. Seems like the guy who did that is good at player development.

Dame on Vanterpool: "He was the first coach to call me. We were playing pickup [b4 his rookie yr] He stopped the game and said 'you gotta say 10 words before reaching halfcourt'. It was so uncomfortable bc I didn't know the other guys. But that was the start of me being a leader" pic.twitter.com/L5QzF6gBYX — Key Sang (@Phantele_) June 7, 2019

Vanterpool interviewed for several head coaching jobs while he was an assistant with the Trail Blazers, and he joined the Wolves’ staff as an associate head coach shortly after Rosas was hired. It seemed reasonable to think that he’d be given the keys to a team, and he had a beloved superstar publicly lobbying for him every step of the way. The promotion from Rosas and the extremely clear history of nurturing improvement make his passing over even more curious. Lillard and McCollum were baffled that he’d been shunted aside for an assistant from outside the organization:

How the hell do you not hire David Vanterpool and he’s right there on the bench… and has been in front office SUCCESSFULLY and on the front of a bench of a winning team SUCCESSFULLY (7 years) … and also has played a major role in the development of a dominant backcourt smdh! — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 22, 2021

Make it make sense. Respectfully. https://t.co/4crtNzWV0W — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 22, 2021

That shit really crazy slim 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/GHsnePEkYQ — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) February 22, 2021

He’s the 1st person i thought would get that opportunity… Damn! https://t.co/5dgQetFBPi — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 22, 2021

Lillard’s point was not that Finch is incompetent, but that Vanterpool is clearly worthy of the opportunity to be a head coach yet didn’t get the shot.

I don’t think the guy they hired IS NOT. I think a high quality option is there and prepared https://t.co/axMNpokVFB — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 22, 2021

What this means is that Vanterpool’s first head coaching gig is almost mathematically certain to come with a more competent organization than the Minnesota Timberwolves. If he’s ever offered one, that is.