With The First Pick, Defector Selects … An NBA Draft Live Blog!

Patrick Redford
November 18, 2020 7:50 pm
Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Who will wind up with LaMelo Ball tonight? Which of the several possible stupid trades will the Kings make? Who will reach for the 7-foot, 190-pound guy in desperate need of pasta?

To answer these questions and more, we’ve assembled a group of sewer-dwellers, who mostly root for some of the worst NBA teams, whose perennial swings and misses at the top of the lottery have made us “experts.” Pistons fan Maitreyi Anantharaman, Knicks fan Giri Nathan, and a handful of other Defector pals will be down in the comments to yuk it up during the draft. Join us, won’t you?

Update (10:58 p.m. ET): The first round is finally over, so we are pretty much done here. Thanks for hanging out.

Patrick Redford

Staff Writer patrick@defector.com

