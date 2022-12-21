Skip to contents
NFL

Willie McGinest On Crystal-Clear Video Of Him Jumping Some Guy: “Things Aren’t Always How They Seem”

Tom Ley
10:42 AM EST on Dec 21, 2022
Willie McGinest
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It’s starting to seem like former Patriots linebacker and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest is not the most level-headed guy. In 2016, TMZ reported on a lawsuit that was filed against McGinest by a man named DeAndre Parks, who claimed that McGinest knocked him unconscious, hurled homophobic slurs at him, and verbally harassed him at multiple youth football games. Now TMZ has another scoop on McGinest, this one taking the shape of security footage from a West Hollywood restaurant that shows McGinest and several other men beating the hell out of some guy on Dec. 9.

TMZ reports that McGinest was arrested on Monday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon—near the end of the video you can see McGinest grab a bottle and hit the man with it several times. McGinest posted a $30,000 bond a few hours later and was released from custody.

The NFL Network told Pro Football Talk that McGinest has been removed from the air. McGinest seemed to address the incident on his Instagram page yesterday, where he posted a brief statement:

I guess you can’t argue against pearl of wisdom. All there is to do now is wait for the reveal of the real story behind McGinest and his buddies violently ambushing a guy in a restaurant.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector.

