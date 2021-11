Well, it’s finally happening. The great Mike White’s throne is being usurped by the dreaded Joe Flacco.

BREAKING: In a surprise, the Jets are planning to start Joe Flacco vs Miami, source tells ESPN. Zach Wilson still not 100%. Flacco’s experience likely a big factor in the decision, facing blitz-heavy D. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

If you would like to keep your case of Flacco Fever metaphorical rather than literal, I highly suggest you avoid close contact with Joe Flacco:

Joe Flacco confirmed he’s not vaccinated. Hence, the mask. Says he has his reasons, but doesn’t want to create a “distraction” by going into it. #Jets pic.twitter.com/x3Arg4cR8z — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 17, 2021

