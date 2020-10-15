Skip to contents
Tennis

Which Country Currently Houses COVID-19 Fugitive Sam Querrey?

Giri Nathan
October 15, 2020
Sam Querrey sits under an umbrella at the French Open.
Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

There comes a point in every tennis player’s life when he must answer the question: Which Baltic state do I flee to via private jet when faced with the prospect of being not-totally-voluntarily hospitalized by Russian medical authorities?

World No. 49 Sam Querrey came to Russia with his wife and 8-month-old son to play the St. Petersburg Open, and tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival. On October 11, a day before the tournament was set to begin, he and his wife tested positive. Querrey withdrew, and according to tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg, the family was told to quarantine in their hotel—the St. Petersburg Four Seasons—for two weeks, which was fine with them. They then received a phone call informing them that a doctor would be visiting to check their symptoms and, if necessary, hospitalize them.

In a statement, the tournament’s organizing committee said it planned to relocate the Querreys to “premium-class apartments” if they were asymptomatic, but Querrey did not open the door to let a doctor examine the family on October 12, ” justifying his refusal by the fact that his child was sleeping.” The statement also said security camera footage showed the Querreys leaving the Four Seasons at 5:45 a.m. on October 13 without informing reception.

The man, woman, and baby were headed for a jet plane. Rothenberg reported that Querrey “arranged and paid for a private jet to whisk the family across the Russian border,” in which they sat as far from the pilot as possible, and headed to some still-undisclosed location, where they rented an AirBnB. I’m thinking maybe Sweden, which does not require a negative test on entry, but I welcome any other guesses.

Unsurprisingly, the tour is pissed off. Without naming any names, the ATP flagged a “serious breach of protocol” at the St. Petersburg Open and promised to take “the matter extremely seriously,” having apparently discovered that operating an international sports tour during a pandemic can get messy.

Giri Nathan

Staff Writer

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Which Country Currently Houses COVID-19 Fugitive Sam Querrey?

Tennis
Giri Nathan
Sam Querrey sits under an umbrella at the French Open.

Mark Your Calendars For The Bengals-Ravens Grudge Match, Which Will Probably Take Place At Noon On A Wednesday In January

NFL
Patrick Redford
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski Is The Best, Ballon d’Or Be Damned

Soccer
Luis Paez-Pumar
Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Muenchen celebrates scoring the 4th team goal during the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen

Considering The Pug, With Megan Greenwell

Podcasts
David Roth
This is a photo of a dog named Doug The Pug at a Country Music Television event. Delightful!
See more stories