Defector Up All Night

What’s Philip Rivers Even Doing Here?

Tom Ley
January 20, 2021 6:18 pm
Philip Rivers
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL today, and I suppose it’s fitting that most of the thoughts I had about his place in league history had less to do with how great of a player he was, and more to do with how weird he was and will continue to be.

This is all good fun, but I’ve been driven slightly mad by the weird thing Rivers does with his mouth and fingers at the end of the clip. It’s clearly some sort of tic, but what exactly is the action supposed to be? Is he “spitting” on his fingers? Pretending to smoke a cigarette? Just making a funny noise? Anyway, this guy is nuts and I’ll miss him.

Thank you for your continued support of Defector.

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

