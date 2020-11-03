What Exactly Was Keith Olbermann Trying To Do When Creating This, The Worst Tweet Of All Time?

Hey, remember Keith Olbermann? The once-prolific sports anchor and cable news political commentator who is now no longer either of those things? Let’s see what he’s up to on this important day:

Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, will always be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte https://t.co/hIIrt1Ke17 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 3, 2020

Ahhh, oh boy. Huh. What, uh, what’s the deal here?

A theory: What Olbermann was trying to do when he (insanely) called Donald Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte” was bowdlerize the c-word. You see, he was cheekily attempting to call Donald Trump the c-word without being misogynistic, and in so doing made a racist quip, instead.

Anyway, I think that’s what happened here. Carry on.