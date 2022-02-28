Well, So Much For That

It’s been mere days days since Grambling State and its new head football coach, Hue Jackson, yanked Art Briles off his couch and installed him as the team’s new offensive coordinator. The backlash to Briles’s hiring was swift and fierce, for good reason, and it appears that it achieved its desired effect. Briles, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, is outta there!

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Briles thanked Grambling for the opportunity: "Unfortunately, I feel that my continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team, which is the last thing that I want. I have the utmost respect (for) the university, and your players." https://t.co/eFCcBxGf3r — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 28, 2022

I guess that oafish statement that Jackson had someone send from his janky foundation’s Twitter account didn’t have the desired effect. Oh well, what can you do!

