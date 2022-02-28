Skip to contents
Defector Up All Night

Well, So Much For That

Tom Ley
6:15 PM EST on Feb 28, 2022
Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

It’s been mere days days since Grambling State and its new head football coach, Hue Jackson, yanked Art Briles off his couch and installed him as the team’s new offensive coordinator. The backlash to Briles’s hiring was swift and fierce, for good reason, and it appears that it achieved its desired effect. Briles, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, is outta there!

I guess that oafish statement that Jackson had someone send from his janky foundation’s Twitter account didn’t have the desired effect. Oh well, what can you do!

