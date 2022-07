Perhaps some people will watch the following clip from the this past weekend’s LPGA Tour event and conclude that the woman who confidently and happily plucked Nelly Korda’s ball from its resting place following an errant shot is a dastardly villain who must be banned from all future golf events.

Still can't get over this 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/oIHPlhR681 — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) July 25, 2022

But the truth is this: this lady rules. She was just doing what came naturally to her, and had fun while doing it. I think that’s nice.

