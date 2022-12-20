Skip to contents
Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More
Underexplained Lists

Ways To Reply To “Thank You,” Ranked

Kelsey McKinney
1:58 PM EST on Dec 20, 2022
Dan McQuade/Defector

Recently, I was forced to examine my relationship with the phrase “thank you.” I saw a TikTok made by an Australian complaining that Americans never say “you’re welcome.” I scoffed at my screen. Of course we say “you’re welcome,” I thought. But then for the next few days, I walked around contemplating it, and I noticed she was right. I don’t say “you’re welcome.” Later, I watched another video in which someone explained a hypothesis for why “you’re welcome” is disappearing, at least for Americans. The gist of it is that saying “you’re welcome” feels passive-aggressive to us.

Hear me out. Were I, for example, to save someone’s dog from oncoming traffic, and that person then said “thank you,” I would say “you’re welcome” back with all the gratitude in my heart. But usually, the thing that I am doing is not historic, or brave, or even really more than a common courtesy and yet it elicits a “thank you.” When we say “thank you,” for everything, why would we say “you’re welcome”?

So, according to me, here are responses to “thank you,” ranked:

  1. Of course
  2. Sure
  3. Anytime
  4. For sure
  5. My pleasure
  6. No, thank you!
  7. No problem!
  8. No worries
  9. Absolutely
  10. Yep!
  11. You’re good
  12. Mhm
  13. Totally
  14. It’s my job
  15. Duh
  16. Stepping in front of a bus before you can respond
  17. You’re welcome

Recommended

Did Emily Dickinson Have A Boston Accent? An Investigation

Kelsey McKinney

staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

New York Times Reporter Suggests Entitled Reader Culture Has Become Dangerous And Unacceptable

Media Meltdowns
0Comments
Laura Wagner

Report: Robert Sarver To Sell Suns To Mat Ishbia For $4 Billion

NBA
14Comments
Patrick Redford
Today's blogs are presented by

Fizzy and Delicious Drinks Made With the Best Ingredients

Siponey Spritz Co. makes the most premium canned cocktails on the market. As the first and only certified B Corp cocktail company, using the best ingredients around is what was do — including an aged whiskey, wildflower honey, and real lemon juice. Our delicious and fizzy cocktails have won us two gold medals at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Defector readers get 25% off your order.
Learn More

I Messed Up

Creaturefector
36Comments
A. Frog, as told to Sabrina Imbler

Ways To Reply To “Thank You,” Ranked

Underexplained Lists
146Comments
Kelsey McKinney

See more stories