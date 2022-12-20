Ways To Reply To “Thank You,” Ranked

Recently, I was forced to examine my relationship with the phrase “thank you.” I saw a TikTok made by an Australian complaining that Americans never say “you’re welcome.” I scoffed at my screen. Of course we say “you’re welcome,” I thought. But then for the next few days, I walked around contemplating it, and I noticed she was right. I don’t say “you’re welcome.” Later, I watched another video in which someone explained a hypothesis for why “you’re welcome” is disappearing, at least for Americans. The gist of it is that saying “you’re welcome” feels passive-aggressive to us.

Hear me out. Were I, for example, to save someone’s dog from oncoming traffic, and that person then said “thank you,” I would say “you’re welcome” back with all the gratitude in my heart. But usually, the thing that I am doing is not historic, or brave, or even really more than a common courtesy and yet it elicits a “thank you.” When we say “thank you,” for everything, why would we say “you’re welcome”?

So, according to me, here are responses to “thank you,” ranked: