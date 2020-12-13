Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

The time has come once again to consult the Crud Meter, which will reveal whether or not Tom Brady was crud today.

Brady’s Buccaneers triumphed over the Vikings by a score of 26-14. Brady completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 48-yard pass to Scotty Miller.

Tom Brady did not exactly light up the Vikings, who gifted him great field position throughout the game thanks to the struggles of Dan Bailey, but he was far from achieving meaningful levels of crud. The Crud Meter reflects this.