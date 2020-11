Tom Brady and the Buccaneers traveled to Charlotte to play the Panthers today, which means it is once again time to consult the Crud Meter.

Brady had a spectacular game, completing 28 out of 39 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another score. The Bucs scored a season-high 46 points and doubled up the Panthers. This Brady throw to Chris Godwin was really good.

Brady had his fewest incompletions of the season and took just a single sack. The Crud Meter reflects this.