Skip to contents
NFL

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

Samer Kalaf
October 18, 2020
Tom Brady crud meter
Crud Meter by Chris Thompson

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers today. For a thorough analysis of the game, let’s check in on the Crud Meter.

Although Green Bay jumped out early to a 10-0 lead, Tampa did plenty of damage in the second quarter with four touchdowns: a Jamel Dean pick-six, a short Ronald Jones rushing TD off Aaron Rodgers’s second interception, and Brady’s TD passes to Tyler Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs shut out the Packers in the second half for a 38-10 victory.

Tampa’s defense and Jones, who had 113 yards on the ground, played much more significant factors in the outcome than Brady did. The QB was 17-for-27 with 166 passing yards and the aforementioned pair of touchdowns. He took no sacks and committed no turnovers.

Midway through the fourth quarter, both Rodgers and Brady were pulled from a game that had been sapped of all drama. Tim Boyle appeared for the Packers; Blaine Gabbert came in for the Bucs. Do not be distracted, though: The conclusion of the game was definitively crud, and the Bucs were definitively not crud, but we are here to analyze the cruddiness of Brady, who put up pedestrian numbers because his team did not require more out of him. The Crud Meter reflects this.

Samer Kalaf

Managing editor of Defector.

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Tua Tagovailoa’s Debut Was A Bright Spot In A Dull Game

Defector Up All Night
Maitreyi Anantharaman

Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

NFL
Samer Kalaf
Tom Brady crud meter

Marcus Maye’s Butt Pick Was The Only Thing That Went Right For The Jets Today

NFL
Samer Kalaf
Marcus Maye of the New York Jets intercepts a ball by holding it against his butt.

Jon Brown Finally Made A Field Goal That Mattered, Sort Of

NFL
Dan McQuade
Dan McQuade
Jaguars kicker Jon Brown attempts a field goal. Lions players have their hands up to try to block it.
See more stories