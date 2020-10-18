Was Tom Brady Crud Today?

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers today. For a thorough analysis of the game, let’s check in on the Crud Meter.

Although Green Bay jumped out early to a 10-0 lead, Tampa did plenty of damage in the second quarter with four touchdowns: a Jamel Dean pick-six, a short Ronald Jones rushing TD off Aaron Rodgers’s second interception, and Brady’s TD passes to Tyler Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs shut out the Packers in the second half for a 38-10 victory.

Tampa’s defense and Jones, who had 113 yards on the ground, played much more significant factors in the outcome than Brady did. The QB was 17-for-27 with 166 passing yards and the aforementioned pair of touchdowns. He took no sacks and committed no turnovers.

Midway through the fourth quarter, both Rodgers and Brady were pulled from a game that had been sapped of all drama. Tim Boyle appeared for the Packers; Blaine Gabbert came in for the Bucs. Do not be distracted, though: The conclusion of the game was definitively crud, and the Bucs were definitively not crud, but we are here to analyze the cruddiness of Brady, who put up pedestrian numbers because his team did not require more out of him. The Crud Meter reflects this.