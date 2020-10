News broke today that the Utah Jazz have been sold for $1.66 billion. The man who purchased the team can be seen in the photo above. Here is what you need to know about him:

His name is Ryan Smith

He’s a 42-year-old BYU alum

His dad is a professor at BYU

He’s a lifelong Utah resident

His software company, which he founded with his brother and father, is based in Provo, Utah

That company was recently sold for $8 billion

Again, he looks like this:

(Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE via Getty Images)

I mean, come on.