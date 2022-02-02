Upping The Muslim, With Aymann Ismail

The mnemonic can be useful and help someone pronounce a name, but sometimes it can get wearisome. This week’s guest, Slate staff writer Aymann Ismail, is less concerned with how you pronounce his name, because he doesn’t care for the exercise altogether. What matters more to him is the context in which he’s being asked, and what he thinks of the person asking.

In the fourth episode of Namedropping, we chat with Aymann about why he doesn’t want to play the name pronunciation game, the elaborate spreadsheet he devised to choose his son’s name, and his numerous beefs, including one with a guy at Guitar Center.

The transcript for the episode can be found here.

