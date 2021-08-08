Skip to contents
Today's blogs presented by

Savor This Summer with Free Steak and Lobster

You wouldn’t settle for an average grill. Why settle for average meat to put on it? ButcherBox™ delivers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood directly to your door, so you can serve friends and family the best. Order now to get $15 off plus free ribeyes and lobster tails in your first box.
Buy Now
Olympics

Unconscious Man Wins Karate Gold

4:34 PM EDT on Aug 8, 2021
TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 07: Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) of Team Iran lays on the tatami after being struck by Tareg Hamedi of Team Saudi Arabia during the Men’s Karate Kumite +75kg Gold Medal Bout on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Nippon Budokan on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Harry How/Getty Images

Kumite, the sparring form of karate, is all about precision, technique, and control. Unlike other fighting sports, where the goal is to knock your opponent’s head off, the goal in kumite is not to beat up the other guy or even hit them as hard as you can. As my blog pal Kalyn explained last week while introducing the new Olympic sport, in karate “if you punch too hard you can get disqualified.”

Indeed, that’s exactly what happened in Saturday’s men’s +75kg kumite final between Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi and Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh. Hamedi was dominant from the beginning and, in the end, too dominant. About five minutes into the match, which you can watch in full here (starting around 4:15:50), Hamedi levels a kick at Ganjzadeh’s head. Ganjzadeh falls like a tree and Hamedi starts to celebrate. But after Ganjzadeh is carried off on a stretcher, the judges deliberate and decide that Hamedi kicked too hard and was therefore disqualified, handing the first-ever gold medal in the event to the guy flat on his back.

Both athletes returned for the medal ceremony. Per Reuters, Hamedi said he was “unhappy” with the judge’s decision but pleased with how he performed. For his part, Ganjzadeh also had conflicting feelings about his victory.

“I’m happy about the gold medal but I’m sad that I had to win it like this,” he said.

Laura Wagner

Staff writer

Read More:

Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Unconscious Man Wins Karate Gold

Olympics
23Comments

Horse Innocent!

Olympics
80Comments
Today's blogs presented by

Savor This Summer with Free Steak and Lobster

You wouldn’t settle for an average grill. Why settle for average meat to put on it? ButcherBox™ delivers 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, humanely raised pork, and wild-caught seafood directly to your door, so you can serve friends and family the best. Order now to get $15 off plus free ribeyes and lobster tails in your first box.
Buy Now

Anthony Rizzo Is The Latest Yankee With COVID

MLB
95Comments

In Praise Of The Slowball

MLB
53Comments

See more stories